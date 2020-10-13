AP source: No positive tests for Titans; game on with Bills

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the Tennessee Titans’ practice facility is shown in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, giving them the potential to reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans had no positive tests Monday and continued that trend Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have no positive tests, and they will host the Buffalo Bills as rescheduled for Tuesday night, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Bills (4-0) left for Nashville on Monday night, but the Titans needed another day without a positive test for the game to go forward. The Titans (3-0) had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak with eight testing positive Sept. 29 when their facility was shut down and reached a total of 24 players and personnel.

Tennessee now has gone without a positive test on six of the past nine days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL the Titans commented on all the test results.

The Titans last played Sept. 27, a 31-30 win in Minnesota over the Vikings. They returned to their facility Saturday and were allowed by the NFL to practice Sunday with only players, coaches and trainers after a staff member tested positive.

