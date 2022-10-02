ABC27
BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also …
BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Jake Cave off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. The …
BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles surprised their own general manager with their progress in 2022.
Now they enter the offseason feeling like future contenders.
BALTIMORE (AP)As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. …