BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have agreed to a new five year contract.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the $260 million deal makes Jackson the NFL’s highest paid player.

“For the next five years there’s a lot of flock going on,” said Jackson in a video released by the team on social media. Jackson had previously requested a trade from the team after contract discussions stalled.

According to Rapoport, the team and Jackson re-engaged in contract talks after the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a record contract.

“Can’t wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years”, said Jackson.

In 70 games for Baltimore, the 2018 32nd overall pick has thrown for 101 touchdowns and run for 24 more. In 2019 in his first full season as a starter Jackson won the MVP award and finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.