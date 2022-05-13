BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The Baltimore Ravens and the National Football League announced the team’s 2022 regular season and preseason schedule on Thursday, May 12.

The Ravens finished the 2021 regular season with a 8-9 record, largely due to QB Lamar Jackson’s injury. Baltimore was last place in the AFC North.

In 2022, the Ravens schedule is backloaded with AFC North matchups, meaning Baltimore has to avoid losing their season with six straight losses like 2021.

Preseason

Week 1: Thursday, August 11 vs. Tennessee Titans at 7:30 PM

Week 2: Sunday, August 21 at Arizona Cardinals at 8 PM

Week 3: Saturday, August 27 vs. Washington Commanders at 4 PM

Regular Season

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at New York Jets at 1 PM

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Miami Dolphins at 1 PM

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at New England Patriots at 1 PM

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Buffalo Bills at 1 PM

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 PM

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at New York Giants at 1 PM

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 PM

Week 8: Thursday, October 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 PM

Week 9: Monday, November 7 at New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Carolina Panthers at 1 PM

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 PM

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Denver Broncos at 1 PM

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM

Week 15: TBD at Cleveland Browns

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1 PM

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM

Week 18: TBD at Cincinnati Bengals

The Ravens begin the regular season on the road against the New York Jets. Baltimore will play its first game at home in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.