(WHTM) — The Baltimore Ravens retooled on the defensive line as they selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with 14th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On a team known historically for the brick wall defenses, the Ravens fell off a bit last season. They were tied 21st in the NFL in sacks with 34 on the year. But a glaring issue: Baltimore allowed the most passing yards per game in the league.

Hamilton, the best available safety at the time of Baltimore’s pick, should become an instant playmaker for the Ravens.

Baltimore wasn’t done. They also traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd pick in this year’s draft. The Ravens quickly took that pick to the Buffalo Bills, trading it to move back to 25, while also getting this year’s 130th selection in the deal as well.

So, with the Ravens now picking at 25th in the first round, they took Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.