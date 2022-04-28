The Baltimore Ravens retooled on the defensive line as they selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with 14th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On a team known historically for the brick wall defenses, the Ravens fell off a bit last season. They were tied 21st in the NFL in sacks with 34 on the year. But a glaring issue: Baltimore allowed the most passing yards per game in the league.

Hamilton, the best available safety at the time of Baltimore’s pick, should become an instant playmaker for the Ravens.

Baltimore will now have to wait until Friday and the 13th pick second round (45th overall) for their next chance to be on the clock in the NFL Draft.