BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens have announced a four-year extension for franchise kicker Justin Tucker.

The deal will have Tucker, regarded as one of the league’s best kickers, remain in Baltimore through the 2027 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $24 million and includes $17.5 million in guaranteed money and an $11.5 million signing bonus.

Tucker, a five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, led the league with a 94.6% completion percentage of field goals and hit a 66 yard field goal last season.

Tucker was also named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team and is the NFL’s all-time leader in field goal percentage.