(WHTM) – Former NFL defensive tackle and TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Siragusa’s passing on Wednesday, saying in a tweet he was “heart broken as is all of Colts Nation” and that Siragusa “squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55.”

The news was also reported by TMZ citing Siragusa’s former teammate Jamal Lewis.

Sirgusa, who was known for his nickname “The Goose” played 12 seasons for the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, winning XXXVII Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2000.

In 169 games over 12 seasons, Siragusa had 22 sacks, 564 combined tackles, and five forced fumbles. Prior to joining the Colts in 1990 Siragusa played for the University of Pittsburgh.

Following his playing career, Siragusa was a sideline analyst for Fox Sports from 2003-2015.

A cause of death was not immediately announced.