Get to know the Buffalo Bills with Josh Reed

The Ravens prepare for the AFC Divisional against the Bills and budding star Josh Allen. Buffalo won its first playoff game since 1995 to get to this round, while Lamar Jackson won his first career playoff game over the Titans. Allen and Jackson were both drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Get to know the Bills with former abc27 sports anchor and current WIVB Sports Director, Josh Reed.

Our Allie Berube and Reed talked about the Bills turnaround under Head Coach Sean McDermott, the improved accuracy of QB Allen and the possibility of a few inches of snow come game time.

The AFC Divisional is Saturday night at 8:15 in Buffalo.