How will snow impact the Ravens/Bills game on Saturday?

With forecasts calling for a couple inches of snow possible Saturday night in Buffalo, the Ravens/Bills game could turn into an instant winter classic.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson saw snow for the first time during college at Louisville, but has never played in those conditions. In fact, the last time the Ravens organization played in a game with significant snow fall was back in 2013.

The Bills have won their first playoff game since 1995, and therefore playing much later into the season and the winter than recent memory. The last time the Bills franchise played in significant snow was December 10, 2017 against the Colts: a 13-7 Buffalo victory.

Join abc27 meteorologist Dan Tomaso and abc27 sports anchor Allie Berube as they take a look at how snow impacts NFL games, the forecast for Saturday night and who is favored in these possible conditions.