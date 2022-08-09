Owings Mills, M.D. (WHTM) — Monday brought good news for the Ravens backfield.

The team announced Monday that third year running back J.K. Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list and began practicing with the team. The abc27 sports team was at Ravens training camp on Tuesday and got a look at Dobbins back in action, while his Ravens teammates were happy to have him back.

“Oh it’s great to see him back,” wide receiver Devin Duvernay said. “Great person, funny, great player and we’re happy to see him back and see his future.”

Duvernay went on to describe the running back room as a whole, which is looking dynamic and dangerous as Dobbins and Gus Edwards get back to full strength.

“You’ve got Gus and them, big, Mike is the power, and J[ustice] Hill, [Tyler] Badie, they’re all different types of runners, it’s pretty interesting,” Duvernay said.

Gus Edwards won’t be ready for week one, but is expected to rejoin the fold early in the season after missing all of last year with an ACL tear.