Ravens fire Don Martindale as defensive coordinator

BALTIMORE, MD – JULY 31: Defensive coordinator Don Martindale of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during training camp at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WHTM) — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale is out in Baltimore, according to a statement from head coach John Harbaugh. He was fired on Friday with one year left on his contract.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Harbaugh stated on Friday. “We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done.”

Martindale joined the coaching staff in 2012 as a linebackers coach, and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

“He has done a great job,” Harbaugh said. “Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

The Ravens defense finished the regular season ranked No. 19 in points allowed, 25th in total yards allowed (6,178). The defense was depleted by injuries this season.

First-round draft pick Odafe Oweh, from Penn State, led the team in pressures, but the team ranked just 28th in pressure rate in the NFL.

Baltimore had it’s first losing season since 2015; the Ravens went 8-9 in 2021.