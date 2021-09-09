Ravens RB Gus Edwards, CB Marcus Peters may have season-ending torn ACLs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens may have lost running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters to knee injuries on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team believes both players may have torn their ACLs during Thursday’s practice, and are undergoing further testing. The Ravens listed Edwards and Peters as limited participation on Thursday’s injury report due to knee injuries.

This preseason has been particularly brutal for the Ravens with injuries gutting many of their practices.

Edwards would become the third running back to suffer a season-ending injury in less than two weeks. J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the final preseason game. Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Sept. 2.

Currently, Ty’Son Williams became the lead RB in the room; he was a practice squad player one year ago. Le’Veon Bell (practice squad) and Trenton Cannon began practicing with the team during the final week of preseason practices.

On Thursday, the Ravens signed free agent Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, according to Schefter.

CB Peters has led the NFL in interceptions since he entered the league in 2015 with 31 interceptions.

Ravens’ RB Gus Edwards signed a three-year, $12.38 million deal that included $8 million fully guaranteed in June.



CB Marcus Peters signed a three-year $42 million deal that included $32 million in guaranteed money at the end of the 2019 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

The Ravens open the season on Monday Night Football on Sept. 13. That game can be seen live on abc27 at 8 p.m. on Monday.