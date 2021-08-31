Ravens waive former Penn State QB Trace McSorley

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 22: Trace McSorley #7 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Ravens have waived quarterback Trace McSorley ahead of the 2021 season. The former Penn State quarterback was listed as the third QB on the depth chart.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Baltimore made the decision just before the NFL’s final cut deadline.

The report goes on to say the Ravens have expressed interest in keeping McSorley on the practice squad roster if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

This leaves starter Lamar Jackson and newly cemented back-up Tyler Huntley as the lone quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

McSorley suffered a back injury before the Ravens second preseason game that kept him sidelined for the rest of preseason.

The 26-year-old spent his entire career with Baltimore since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s played in three games in his two seasons.

He ended the 2020 season going 3-for-10 with 90 yards, one touchdown in two games, including a 70-yard TD to Marquise Brown.

McSorley had a storied career at Penn State holding the current school records in single-season passing yards, total yards and passing touchdowns, among several other awards.

Ravens kickoff the regular season against the Raiders on Monday Night Football on September 13, broadcast live on abc27 at 8:15 p.m.