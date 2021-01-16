Watch tonight: Ravens/Bills playoff preview with abc27 sports

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shakes hands with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the game at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore defeats Buffalo 24-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The AFC Divisional features two of the most dynamic young quarterbacks with very different styles. When the Bills and Ravens faceoff in the second round of the NFL playoffs, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will take center stage.

Join the abc27 sports team Saturday night at 7:30 to break down the matchup. With up to three inches of snow falling during the game, how should the weather impact the players? Which quarterback will jump out to the early lead? Can either team’s defense slow down these potent offenses?

Join Damon Turbitt, Logan Reever and Allie Berube as they answer all these questions and more.