(WHTM) — The Ravens draft strategy is usually one of the most unique in the NFL. Baltimore General Manager Eric DeCosta is known for taking the best available with each of the picks, and in the 2023 NFL Draft the Ravens will only pick five times.

“Our goal would be to add picks if we can at some point,” DeCosta said in his pre-Draft press conference. “In saying that, I think it’s important to note that we’ve had a lot of picks over the past four-five years. You get to a point where maybe having too many picks isn’t necessarily the right thing. You almost have to have a purge at some point because you have all these young players on the team, and they can’t all make the team if you just keep stacking these huge, massive draft classes.”

But there’s the added pressure in 2023, as the Ravens are unsure their future with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The five-year Ravens veteran was non-exclusive franchise tagged this offseason, although Jackson expressed interest in a trade.

The Ravens since have signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract worth up to $18 million, with the hopes of retaining Jackson by loading the offense with talent.

With all that in mind, the Ravens have five picks with which to bolster their 2023-24 playoff hopes.

What should the Ravens address in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Ravens should address WR

Even with the impressive addition of OBJ this offseason, the Ravens could still use some help at receiver. The group is headlined by guys like Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay whose health has been concerning.

When TE Mark Andrews could wind up being the teams leading receiver in 2023, adding some depth at wide receiver could give a quarterback (hopefully Lamar) more weapons.

Ravens should address EDGE/DE

As it stands right now, the Ravens have Justin Madubuike (LDE), Broderick Washington (RDE) and Brent Urban (RDE). Former Penn State DE and current Ravens LB Odafe Oweh could play off the edge, but some extra depth is never a bad thing.

It’s a quarterback league, so the number one priority on defense should be bringing down that quarterback.

Ravens should address QB

You hate to think it, but there is a real world where Lamar Jackson is not the Ravens quarterback this fall. The 26-year-old has already expressed he would like to go somewhere else, and sign a long term contract with a new team.

If he leaves, Tyler Huntley is the proven back up, with Oregon’s Anthony Brown the only other quarterback currently on the roster.

Last season, with Lamar’s injury, Huntley threw for 658 yards on 75-for-112 passing with 2 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Whether it’s by trade or by draft, the Ravens could need to make a move on a new QB1 for 2023.

When do the Ravens Draft in 2023

Round 1, Pick 22 overall

Round 3, Pick 86 overall

Round 4, Pick 124 overall

Round 5, Pick 157 overall

Round 6, Pick 199 overall

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. You can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on abc27 throughout Thursday to Saturday.