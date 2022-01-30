Bengals come back from 18-point deficit to win AFC title

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Halfway through the AFC Championship game, things felt bleak for the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the road in the house of the two-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs doesn’t exactly instill confidence.

That is unless you have Joe Burrow as your quarterback.

The second-year starter and former No. 1 overall pick then led the Bengals out of a 21-3 hole to tie the game in the 4th quarter.

Shortly after taking the lead, Patrick Mahomes’ chance to win the game in regulation fell short as the Chiefs relied on a game-tying field goal as time expired from Harrison Butker to send the game into overtime.

Once there, a Patrick Mahomes interception helped to set up a Burrow game-winning drive that was solidified by rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

For the second straight week, his game-winning field goal sailed through the uprights and sent Cincinnati to their first AFC Championship win since 1988.

They now await the winner of the 49ers vs. the Rams in the NFC Championship game.