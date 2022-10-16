Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s fan segment, we found plenty of “Yinzers’ in Orchard Park, New York. In a matter of about 5 mins of parking, we found lots of fans wearing that #8 jersey.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Do you think Kenny Pickett will be the franchise quarterback? Sommer Blackwell, Logan Keach, Brian Keach, Alicia Black, and Ryan Rosleck answer.

Fan(s) of the week: Vincent Murray from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Finally, catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Ham and Cheese Pinwheels.”

Don’t miss the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins for Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8:20 p.m.