Brady, Favre, Montana, Manning among All-Time Team QBs

File-This Aug. 15, 1970, file photo shows Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas (19) getting off a pass as left tackle Bob Vogel (72) keeps Kansas City's Aaron Brown away in the exhibition game at Kansas City.

You have first pick for the NFL’s All-Time Team’s quarterback. The 10 possibilities are Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.

Have fun.

Members of a special panel of 26 selected all of them for the position as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season. All won league titles except Marino. All are in the Hall of Fame except Brady and Manning, who are not yet eligible.

On Friday night, quarterback was the final position revealed for the All-Time Team.

Although Graham actually won seven championships — four in the All-America Conference and three in the NFL — Brady owns the most in the NFL with six Super Bowl rings. He’s a four-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time league MVP. The Patriots have won their 11th straight AFC East crown with Brady behind center. At 42, he has yet another chance at a title.

“It is pretty amazing, and look at all the names and so many of the guys I looked up to over the years that were my idols and heroes,” said Brady, who grew up in Northern California rooting for Montana. “I am glad I am still doing it, too.”

“Through a lot of help and a lot of support, I just learned and tried to get a little bit better and a little bit better and keep evolving.”

Favre also grew up watching the NFL and idolizing another man on the All-Time Team.

“When I was a little kid, I wanted to play pro football. I wanted to be Roger Staubach,” Favre said. “That is who I looked up to and who was my favorite player, and he’s still my guy. To be able to do exactly what I wanted to do and accomplish so much … have all the passing records (when he retired)? Are you kidding me?”

Favre is the only player to win three consecutive NFL MVP awards.

“I never thought about Pro Bowls never thought about MVPs,” he said. “I envisioned what it would be to run out on the field for Super Bowls. How cool that would be. I got to live that, and everything that has come after: Are you kidding me?”

