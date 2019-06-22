Buehler’s 16 Ks, Beaty’s HR help Dodgers beat Rox 4-2

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a Colorado Rockies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler struck out a career-high 16 in his first complete game and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied on Matt Beaty’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 Friday night.

With two outs, Max Muncy walked and Beaty followed with a shot to center field off Jairo Diaz (1-2). Beaty got soaked with the contents of the drink container and was coated in white powder over his bald head to wild cheers from the sellout crowd of 54,044.

Buehler’s nine innings were a career high. He gave up two homers, and the only other hit he allowed was a single to Charlie Blackmon in the ninth. The right-hander didn’t walk anyone.

The NL West-leading Dodgers have won nine in a row against second-place Rockies.

Beaty was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, although he never left Los Angeles.

The game matched Buehler and German Màrquez, who squared off in Game 163 last year to decide the NL West title, won by the Dodgers.

Màrquez gave up two runs — one earned — and five hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out eight with no walks.

Buehler’s scoreless innings streak ended at 20 when he gave up Nolan Arenado’s homer with two outs in the fourth. The streak began in the sixth inning on June 3 in Arizona.

Blackmon’s 18th homer with two outs in the sixth tied it 2-all.

The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead on Cody Bellinger’s 25th homer in the fourth. Third baseman Justin Turner was ejected from the dugout by home plate umpire Chad Fairchild for arguing in the inning.

Arenado’s 19th homer tied it 1-all in the fourth and came a night after he left the game at Arizona for precautionary reasons with a left big toe contusion.

Chris Taylor’s sacrifice fly scored the Dodgers’ first run in the second.

Joc Pederson got his first start at first base for the Dodgers and Beaty moved to left field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Josh Sborz went on the IL with lower back tightness.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Peter Lambert (6-6, 2.0 ERA) makes his fourth start in the majors 30 miles from his hometown of San Dimas. He beat the Cubs in his first two starts and had a no-decision in his third against San Diego.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1, 1.26) has 12 quality starts in 14 tries with 85 strikeouts and five walks.

