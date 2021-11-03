Central Dauphin squads stay perfect, advance to district finals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin entered Tuesday as the only undefeated teams in District III. Both the boys and the girls will wake up Wednesday with the same title and dates in their respective district finals.

The boys opened the evening at Landis Field trailing for the first time this fall, but netted three unanswered goals to take down Warwick 3-1. The girls followed with a defensive battle against Carlisle, and a pair of late second half goals helped Central Dauphin to a 2-0 win.

Both programs will play in the finals on Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium. The boys will face Dallastown and the girls will square off against Wilson.