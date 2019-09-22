Cubs’ Bryant sprains ankle trying to beat double play

Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs star Kris Bryant has left their game against St. Louis after he sprained his right ankle while trying to beat out a double play.

Bryant stepped hard on first and tumbled to the ground in the third inning. The 2016 NL MVP then had to be helped off the field.

The team says X-rays taken at the ballpark were negative.

Bryant was bothered by right knee soreness for part of the summer. He is batting .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

Ian Happ replaced Bryant at third base on Sunday.

