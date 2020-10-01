Doc Rivers hired as new head coach of 76ers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 15: Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers reacts during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Sixers have agreed to a deal with Doc Rivers to become the next head coach of Philadelphia 76ers.

After quick meetings with the front office, Rivers and the Sixers have reportedly reached a deal to bring him to Philadelphia, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. On Wednesday, it was reported that Rivers met with owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, as well as general manager Elton Brand.

Rivers parted ways with the Clippers last week and spent the last seven years with Los Angeles, leading them to the Western Conference semifinals three times. Rivers won an NBA title with the Celtics in 2008 as head coach.