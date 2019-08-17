Dodgers’ Urìas to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Carson Kelly, top, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias reacts during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urìas has accepted a 20-game suspension by Major League Baseball for a domestic violence incident and is expected to return in September.

MLB gave him credit for serving five games while he was on administrative leave in May, leaving 15 remaining to serve without pay.

The commissioner’s office said Saturday that Urìas has agreed not to appeal the discipline and will participate in an evaluation and treatment program.

The Dodgers said in a statement that they support MLB’s decision while also being encouraged that Urìas took responsibility for his actions. The team said it believes he will learn from the incident.

Club president and CEO Stan Kasten told reporters before Saturday’s game in Atlanta that Urìas is allowed to work out at the team’s spring training facility in Arizona and can pitch in a minor league game as early as Aug. 27.

Urìas can return to the majors on Sept. 2 and is eligible for the postseason. The two-time defending NL champion Dodgers lead the NL West by 19½ games.

Manager Dave Roberts added that Urìas addressed the team earlier this year, so Roberts decided not to bring up the issue again in front of the team this weekend.

“It’s disappointing, but obviously we’re adhering to what the commissioner’s office and the players association implemented,” Roberts said. “We’re just trying to stay the course.”

The 23-year-old reliever from Mexico was arrested in May and accused of shoving a woman. The charges were ultimately dropped, but MLB pursued its own punishment under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Urìas is 4-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 26 games, including six starts and his fourth save in a three-inning appearance Friday.

Right-hander Casey Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Urìas’ spot on the roster.

