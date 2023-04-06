LONDON (AP) — England’s Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick to settle the inaugural women’s Finalissima after a dramatic game against Brazil watched by more than 83,000 fans at Wembley ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory on Thursday.

Ella Toone looked to have secured the win for England in a match between the champions of Europe and South America. Her 23rd-minute strike was the game’s only goal going into the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

But Andressa Alves exploited a mistake by England goalkeeper Mary Earps to force the shootout, where Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Kelly — who scored the goal at Wembley that made the Lionesses European champions last summer — got the job done for the hosts.

Coach Sarina Wiegman’s side is now undefeated in 30 matches, and will look to extend that streak when it hosts Australia in next week’s pre-World Cup friendly.

The official attendance was 83,132.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports