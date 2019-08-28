Family of minor league baseball pitcher slain in Virginia

Matthew Thomas Bernard puts his hands on Keeling Baptist Church groundskeeper Loyd Gauldin, as a state police officer attempts to take him into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in Keeling, Va. The wife, toddler son and mother-in-law of minor league baseball player Blake Bivens have been killed. Bernard, Bivens’ brother-in-law, has been charged with first-degree murder. (Caleb Ayers/Danville Register & Bee via AP)

KEELING, Va. (AP) — The wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher are dead and a relative has been charged with three counts of murder in a tiny community in southern Virginia.

Authorities said 18-year-old Matthew Thomas Bernard was arrested after police warned of a dangerous gunman on the loose after finding the bodies in Keeling on Tuesday. Bernard emerged naked from the woods hours later.

Tracie Cooper of the state medical examiner’s officer in Roanoke identified the dead as Emily Marie Bivens, Cullen Bivens, and her mother, Joan Bernard.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Cullen Bivens was the couple’s 1-year-old child.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said the suspect is related to the victims.