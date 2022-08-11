UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The countdown clock to Penn State football officially reads zero! Fall practice started Monday.

Last year, this Penn State team was ranked inside the top five at one point, but sputtered in the second half of the season, finishing with a disappointing 7-6 record.

Penn State welcomes back quite a few returners, especially on offense. Additionally, James Franklin welcomes some marquee transfer, as well as one of the highest rated recruiting classes in his tenure at Penn State.

At Big Ten media day last week, Franklin discussed the new guys, and says they are ready to contribute.

“Although our recruiting class was ranked highly– that sounds great,” said Franklin. “But once they show up the campus, no one cares whether you’re a five star or two star. And we all know there’s exceptions to that. Every year, there’s the five star who doesn’t pan out. There’s the two star that ends up going to the College Football Hall of Fame. So once they show up, you get a better feel. And right now, it just seems like there’s probably more players that we feel like can impact us this year than maybe we’ve had in years past.”

Penn State hosts their media day on Saturday, where we will hear from the players for the first time since midsummer.