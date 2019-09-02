Harrisburg loses to nationally-ranked Archbishop Hoban

PHOENIX (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson went deep in the 11th and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday to prevent a four-game sweep.

In a frightening scene, Dodgers reliever Dustin May was hit in the head by a line drive and stayed down for a few anxious moments in the middle of a hushed ballpark. But the pitcher ultimately stood up, was checked by a trainer and walked off the field without help.