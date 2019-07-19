Harrisburg University Storm tops Boise State in Overwatch at national convention

The Harrisburg University Storm ESports team took center stage at Whitaker on Thursday afternoon, knocking off Boise State in the game of Overwatch.

The match was a showcase for a national ESports convention, showing potential schools the world of ESports and what it can offer.

Harrisburg University is the nation’s top-ranked team in the game of Overwatch and Boise State is ranked inside of the top ten. The two squads battled tightly, but the Storm took advantage in key moments to come away with the victory.