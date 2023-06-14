Las Vegas, Nevada (WHTM) – The Las Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers to win their first-ever Stanley Cup in a commanding 9-3 game-five victory yesterday.

The oldest trophy in professional sports in North America is now being passed around the Golden Knights in a celebratory fashion. The players will soon have their name inscribed on one of its rings, but until then the cup will be used to drink out of, eat out of, and as a hard-earned photo prop.

So, how much effort does it take to lift the almighty trophy?

According to Bet MGM, the Stanley Cup is 34.5 pounds and reaches 35.35 inches in height. Which means for the professional athletes who got to skate with it over their heads last night it is much lighter than the weights they are used to bench pressing for training.

However, the actual weight of it rests in the feeling of having earned the title of the best professional hockey team in North America right now.