(WHTM) — The newest star, James Harden will make his Sixers debut on Friday. The 10-time All-Star practiced with the team in Minnesota ahead of Friday’s game against the Timberwolves.

Harden hasn’t played since February 4, when he was still on the Brooklyn Nets.

Since the blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons and company to Brooklyn for Harden and Paul Millsap, Harden has practiced with the Sixers. He is nursing a hamstring injury and the team chose to sit him out until after the All-Star Break.

Harden spoke with great positivity to the Philadelphia media last week, even saying he has always wanted to be in the Sixers organization, dating back to his time in Houston.

“Originally when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” he said. “It just didn’t happen.”

Harden is excited about the chance to win a championship alongside Sixers star Joel Embiid.

“I just knew for a very long time this is a perfect fit,” he said. “You’ve got a big man – the best big man in the league in Joel [Embiid] – and obviously the coaching. Just from top to bottom it made sense. I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here.”

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring at 29.5 points per game. Harden leads the league in assists at 10.2 per game.

Harden will make his Sixers debut against Minnesota on Feb. 25; tip off is at 8 p.m.