Lakers’ Anthony Davis falls hard on tailbone, leaves game

Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
1  of  115
Closings & Delays
Annville-Cleona Schools Bermudian Springs Schools Big Spring Schools Bishop McDevitt Blue Mountain Schools Blue Mt. Christian School Bright Eyes E.L.C. Bright Minds Early Learning Center Camp Hill Schools Cap. Area School for the Arts Charter School Capital Academy Carlisle Schools Central Dauphin Schools Central York Schools Charlton Preschool Cherub Montessori Center Cocalico Schools Columbia Borough Schools Conewago Valley Schools Cumberland Valley Schools Dallastown Area Schools Delone Catholic High School Derry Township Schools Dover Area Schools East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lancaster Co. Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Fairfield Area Schools Fannett-Metal Schools Fishing Creek Salem U.M.C. Friendship Senior Center Gettysburg Area Schools Grace Baptist School Greencastle-Antrim School District Greenwood Schools Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Christian School Hempfield Schools Heritage Christian Academy Hill Top Academy Holy Name of Jesus School Infinity Charter School Janus School Juniata County Schools Juniata Mennonite School Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Lancaster Country Day School Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13-Leb. Lebanon Catholic School Lebanon Christian Academy Lebanon City Schools Lebanon Co. Career and Tech Lincoln Charter School Line Mountain Schools Littlestown Area Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Manheim Central Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Mechanicsburg Learning Ctr Middletown Area Schools Millersburg Area Schools Milton Hershey School Mt. Calvary Christian School New Covenant Christian School Newport Schools Northeastern York Schools Northern Dauphin Christian School Northern Lebanon Schools Northern York County Schools Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pequea Valley Schools PSU Dickinson Schl of Law Ray's Temple C.O.G.I.C. Red Lion Area Schools River Rock Newville Rockville Meals on Wheels Saint Clair Area Schools School District Of Lancaster Schuylkill Co Special Ed Schuylkill I.U. 29 Seven Sorrows School Shippensburg Schools Solanco Schools South Middleton Schools South Western Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St. Margaret Mary School St. Patrick's School-Carlisle Steelton-Highspire Schools Susquehanna Twp Schools Susquenita Schools Tiny Fingers Tiny Toes ECC Tri-Valley Schools Trinity High School Tulpehocken Area Schools Tuscarora Schools Upper Adams Schools Upper Dauphin Schools Vista School Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West Shore School District West York Area Schools Y.B.E.C. Annville Y.B.E.C. at Fishing Creek Y.B.E.C. West Shore Campuses York City Schools York Country Day School York County School of Technology

Lakers’ Anthony Davis falls hard on tailbone, leaves game

National Sports

by: GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Anthony Davis, Frank Ntilikina

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, rejects a shot by New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower back in a painful fall to the court.

Davis was injured when he fell awkwardly while trying to block the shot of New York’s Julius Randle. Davis pounded the court in obvious pain after his hard landing, and he stayed down for about two minutes in a hushed Staples Center.

Davis eventually rose with help from his teammates, and he walked to the Lakers’ dressing room slowly, but under his own power.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, emerged from the Lakers’ locker room after the injury and said X-rays on Davis’ back were negative, but the superstar is feeling sore. The Lakers described the injury as a bruised sacrum — the lower part of the spine near the tailbone.

Davis, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, is the primary reason behind Los Angeles’ swift rise to the top of the Western Conference.

The six-time All-Star is averaging 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season after the Lakers traded most of their young core to New Orleans for him.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss