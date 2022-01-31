Lancaster native and Penn State product Nick Scott helps Rams win NFC Championship

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Nick Scott #33 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – While most 7th round draft picks dream of the chance to play for a Super Bowl, it is rarely a reality.

When Lancaster native Nick Scott was drafted 243rd overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 – just getting time on the field was the only thing of his mind.

The two-time Penn State captain then did what he has done his entire football life – earned it.

Scott moved up in the ranks from no name to special team contributor and now his most significant role, starting safety.

His biggest play coming last week with an interception of 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in the Rams 30-27 win in Tampa Bay.

Scott also making an impact in the 20-17 NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers with 6 tackles in the defensive grudgematch.

Scott’s Rams will now prepare for the Cinderella story that is the Cincinnati Bengals when they square off in Super Bowl 56 from Sofi Stadium on Sunday, February 13th.