Little League Baseball cancelled in 2020 for the first time in organization history

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The idea that there could be Little League Baseball in 2020 has struck out.

“After consultation with the Secretary of Health, here in Pennsylvania, certainly our governor, and pubic health officials in about 10 or 12 states where we play regional qualifying tournaments and our six additional World Series, we’ve come to the conclusion based on the recommendations and guidance from them that it will be virtually impossible for us to conduct regional and World Series tournaments in the summer of 2020,” Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, said.

“We are formally announcing that we are canceling the Little League Baseball World Series here in Williamsport, Pennsylvania effective today. We’re disappointed as anyone,” Keener said.

The cancelation included the World Series, which brings tens of thousands of fans to Williamsport every year as well as 82 regional qualifying tournaments held around the country.