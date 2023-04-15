(WHTM) – If you watch Major League Baseball (MLB) you may have noticed every player wearing the number 42 today.

This is to celebrate the life and career of Jackie Robinson.

Starting his career in the Negro American League with the Kansas City Monarchs as a second baseman/shortstop in 1945 at the age of 26.

Robinson would explode into a sudden star playing in 34 games, a batting average of .375, on base percentage of .449, 45 hits, 4 homeruns, 25 runs, and 3 stolen bases. He would also be named an All-Star.

Debuting for the Brooklyn Dodgers as a second baseman on April 15, 1947 Robinson would become the first African American to play for a major league team breaking the color barrier.

In his rookie season with the Dodgers he would play in 151 games and have a stats such as:

Batting average of .297

On Base Percentage of .383

175 Hits

125 Runs

48 Runs Batted In

12 Home Runs

29 Stolen Bases

74 Walks

Robinson would be awarded Rookie of the Year and finish fifth in Most Valuable Player (MVP) voting.

Playing in a total of 1,416 games from 1945 through 1956 Robinson would retire at the age of 37.

Named an All-Star seven times and winning one MVP award when all was said and done.

Inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1962 Robinson would become the first African American player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Robinson’s career stats:

4,997 At Bats

1,563 Hits

.313 Batting Average

.410 On Base Percentage

141 Home Runs

200 Stolen Bases

761 Runs Batted In

972 Runs

Jackie Robinson’s number was retired by the MLB in 1997 and is displayed in all 30 MLB ballparks.

Jackie Robinson Day started in 2004 when Bud Selig (former MLB Commissioner) announced that every April 15 the MLB would commemorate the day Robinson debuted in the major leagues.