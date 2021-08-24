NCAA’s ACC, BIG10, PAC-12 announce alliance, set to work together on several issues

NCAA conferences Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big Ten, and Pacific-12 (PAC-12) have officially announced an alliance after rumors had been spreading about it recently.

The alliance will see all 41 schools in all three conferences collaborate. The alliance was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors, and athletic directors at all 41 schools.

This news comes a few weeks after the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced their intent to leave the Big 12 Conference and join the Southeastern Conference (SEC.)

The three conferences will work together on several issues, including the future structure of the NCAA, social justice, gender equity, student-athlete mental and physical health, and more.

PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff, Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren, and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips gathered at a joint video conference to announce the alliance.

“Our everyday commitment to more than 27,000 athletes in all three conferences will only be enhanced through this alliance,” Phillips said.

The alliance will include football and basketball scheduling opportunities and will feature top schools competing against each other from all three conferences.

“Student-athletes have been and will remain the focal point of the Big Ten, ACC, and PAC-12 Conferences,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “Today, through this alliance, we furthered our commitment to our student-athletes by prioritizing our academics and athletics value systems. We are creating opportunities for student-athletes to have elite competition and are taking the necessary steps to shape and stabilize the future of college athletics.”

“The historic alliance announced today between the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten is grounded in a commitment to our student-athletes,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said. “We believe that collaborating together we are stronger in our commitment to addressing the broad issues and opportunities facing college athletics.”