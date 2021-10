(WHTM) – It’s not often there’s plenty to sink your teeth into when it comes to a 2-5 Illinois team making the trip to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, but this is no ordinary week for Penn State.

StateCollege.com’s Ben Jones joins us to talk Sean Clifford’s return to practice, how the offense can work with Ta’Quan Roberson, getting Jahan Dotson going again, and the outlook of the defense after losing PJ Mustipher to a season-ending injury.