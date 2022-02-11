Perry County Emu picks Super Bowl winner

(WHTM) — Some would say it’s just two bowls of tomatoes and an emu happened to pick one first.

However, if you’re from Perry County – you know Elvis The Emu is much more than a celebrity picker.

The infamous emu made his prediction on who will win Super Bowl56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals…or at least we think he did.

Elvis first made his way to the Rams bowl and shortly after finishing – he made his way to the Bengals bowl.

Just to make sure no leftovers went to waste.

However, Elvis’ intuition took to Los Angeles first so that’s where his pick is locked in. It’s not a bad one either with the Rams currently the favorite when things kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The legend of Elvis The Emu is massive enough as is. His enormous following has over 2,300 members on Facebook and Instagram to go with it.

Fair to say the only thing that could make him bigger – is a Rams victory.