Eagles dominate Saints to take home third win in last four games

The Eagles dominated in all three phases against the Saints in their 40-29 win to bring their record to 5-6 as we enter Thanksgiving week.

“You guys have asked me a little bit about identity and I don’t think it’s about plays you call or defenses you call or special teams calls. Our team is close. This is a close-knit group of guys that connect. It’s a physical group of guys that leave everything out on the field,” says Nick Sirianni.

Identity was far from an issue for Jalen Hurts.

Three rushing touchdowns to go along with 69 rushing yards and 147 passing yards.

“That’s my guy man. You could kind of sense it on the field. He’s a field general, he likes to control things, it’s just natural for him. I love it. I love everything about him, how he carries himself. We just follow right behind him,” says running back Miles Sanders.

“We’re a team that controls what we can. And we know that we can control what we can, we’re a dang good football team. It’s taken some growth. We’re still evolving, we’re still learning from a lot of different things,” says Hurts.

The Eagles have now taken home three wins in their last four games.

All of this after a stretch that saw them lose five of six beforehand.

“The season didn’t start off how we wanted. A lot of penalties, not being synced together. We preached about doubling down on what we do and finally started turning these last couple of games. That’s really it, we keep moving forward. No game is bigger than the next,” says tackle Lane Johnson.

Philadelphia now has the chance to get back to .500 and further propel themselves in the playoff conversation when they take on the division rival Giants from the Meadowlands next Sunday.