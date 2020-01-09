Eagles fire OC Mike Groh, WR coach Carson Walch

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17.(AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

Head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Thursday, a day after he indicated the assistant coaches were likely to return in 2020.

“After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to make a change at the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach positions,” Pederson said. “It was not an easy decision for me to make and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff.”

“As I said yesterday, they were a big part of our success down the stretch this past season,” Pederson added. “This is one of the most difficult parts of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team moving forward.”

“I apologize for any confusion that I created during yesterday’s press conference, including my comments on Coach Schwartz, who has done a great job as our defensive coordinator,” Pederson said.

“It was my intent not to comment on any of my staff during the ongoing evaluations, because I wanted to be able to go through the process and communicate any decision directly with the individuals. I did a poor job of explaining that the first time I was asked. I will continue to evaluate everything, and consider all possibilities to improve our football team.”

A 17-9 loss to Seattle on Sunday eliminated the Eagles from the playoffs.