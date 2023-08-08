PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was listed as the NFL’s third-best player in the 2023 NFL Top 100 announced on Monday.

In his second season as the Eagles starting quarterback, Hurts led the Birds to a Super Bowl appearance and the best league record at 14-3. Individually, Hurts was runner-up in MVP voting with one of the top rushing quarterback performances of the season.

Hurts rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns in his campaign for the Eagles last season. The Houston, Texas native’s rushing touchdown count was fourth in the league across all positions.

In total, Hurts posted 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions. During the regular season, Hurts had a 66.5 completion percentage and in the Super Bowl run, he stayed consistent with a 66.7 completion percentage.

In the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts had 70 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns plus 304 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

Hurts’ completion percentage in the big game was 71.1 percent.

The Philadelphia Eagles posted a graphic on X celebrating the ranking with a caption saying, “No. 1 in our heats”.

Hurts and the Eagles’ first preseason game is set for Aug. 12 at the Baltimore Ravens. They will begin their season as the reigning NFC Champions in New England against the Patriots on Sept. 10.