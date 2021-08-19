Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will miss preseason game against Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws the ball before a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

As the Eagles kicked off against the Patriots, Philadelphia announced starting quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play in the game due to an illness. The Eagles say his illness is not COVID-19 related.

Quarterback Joe Flacco will take first-team reps with the offense in tonight’s game in Hurts place.

Philadelphia did not expand beyond illness but Hurts did participate in two joint practices against the Patriots this week. He also participated in pregame warmups in Philly.

The Eagles have one additional preseason game on the road against the New York Jets on Friday, August 27.