(WHTM) – Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota is being featured on Netflix’s new documentary ‘Quarterback.’

Episodes will air on Netflix beginning July 12 and will also include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will be an executive producer under his Omaha Productions banner.

Mariota, a former Heisman Trophy winner who has played for the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in March.

With Jalen Hurts as the clear starter, Mariota will be a vital number two as he and Jalen have similar play styles which work with the Eagles’ offensive scheme.

In Mariota’s rookie season with the Titans, he started in twelve games where he would have:

Throw 19 touchdowns

10 Interceptions

2,818 Passing yards

A 62.2 Completion percentage

252 Rushing yards

2 Rushing touchdowns

During Mariota’s career, he played in a total of 87 games and racked up:

92 Touchdowns

54 Interceptions

15,656 Passing yards

62.6 Completion percentage

89.3 Quarterback rating

2,012 Rushing yards

17 Rushing touchdowns

Appearing in the NFL Playoffs in 2017, 2019, and 2021 Mariota has six career playoff games that include:

4 Touchdowns

1 Interception

463 Passing Yards

60.9 Completion percentage

88 Rushing yards

Mariota has a career win-loss record of 42 wins and 45 losses.

Mariota, 29 years old, also brings a veteran presence to a quarterback room that has 24-year-old Jalen Hurts, 25-year-old Ian Book, and 23-year-old rookie Tanner McKee.