Eagles release WR DeSean Jackson ending second stint in Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Eagles released DeSean Jackson after a disappointing last two seasons. The wide receiver was on his second stint in Philadelphia.

Jackson was injured for much of the last two seasons, missing 24 games. Last season he had 236 yards on 14 catches and one touchdown in five games.

The 34-year-old WR was a second-round draft pick in 2008 for the Eagles, and spent six seasons in Philly. He was named to three Pro Bowls before he was released in 2014. He signed with Washington from 2014-16, then Tampa Bay in 2017-18. He was then traded to the Eagles.

Jackson posted a goodbye message on Instagram Friday morning.

The Eagles save almost $5 million in cap space by releasing Jackson.