Eagles trade tight end Zach Ertz to Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. In return, Philadelphia receives CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end spent nine seasons in Philadelphia, but had been the subject of trade rumors for months.

“He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia,” said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie.

Zach Ertz very emotional as he enters the lockeroom pic.twitter.com/vemnkBihXs — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2021

Ertz was emotional following Philly’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football, and many speculated if that would be his last game in Philadelphia.

“It’s all about winning,” Ertz said previously. “This is such a short chapter of your life that I’m putting everything I have into this basket right now whether it’d be on the field or off the field, in the weight room or on the practice field, so when I’m done, I can look back and say I put everything into that. I have no regrets. There’s nothing I could have done more to further my career or make me a better player. You always hear those stories of, ‘If only I did this or if only I didn’t do that,’ and I’m trying to just attack that now so when I’m done I don’t have any of those regrets down the road.”

As a member of the Eagles, Ertz compiled 6,267 yards on 579 receptions with 38 touchdowns. He had the 11-yard touchdown catch that scored the winning points in the Eagles Super Bowl LII victory. His catch total ranks second in franchise history behind Harold Carmichael.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ertz wants a new contract, but has not discussed that with the Cardinals yet.