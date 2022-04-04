(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles were preparing to enter the 2022 NFL Draft with three first round picks. Now, they have two this year and two next year thanks to a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles announced they have traded the 16th, 19th, and 194th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to New Orleans in exchange for the 18th, 101st, and 237th overall picks. Philadelphia will also receive the Saints’ 2023 first round pick and 2024 second round pick.

The Eagles still hold the 15th overall pick, acquired from the Miami Dolphins in a 2021 trade, to go with the 18th overall pick acquired from New Orleans.

Philadelphia had previously held the 16th pick from the Colts in the Carson Wentz trade.

Philadelphia now has multiple first round picks in a 2023 NFL Draft class that is expected to have several blue-chip quarterback prospects. The Eagles enter the 2022 season with Jalen Hurts getting a second full season as the starting quarterback.

New Orleans now moves up in the draft and adds first round capital in 2022 as they continue seek a replacement for Drew Brees as their starting quarterback.