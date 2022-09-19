PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles will play host to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

The primetime match-up will open Lincoln Financial Field for the season after Philadelphia defeated Detroit on the road last Sunday.

Monday’s Eagles-Vikings game can be watched live on abc27 with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the broadcast starting at 8:30 p.m. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

ESPN and ABC are hosting a doubleheader for Monday night with the Bills and Titans airing on ESPN and ESPN2 starting at 7:15 p.m.

Leading up to Monday night’s game you can watch Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, and Jared Phillips on Big Game Bound: Birds Take Flight starting at 7:30 p.m. Nick and Jared will bring live coverage from Philadelphia leading up to kickoff.

Monday’s game is the first time Philadelphia has played Minnesota since week 6 in 2019 when the Vikings won 38-20. The Eagles have lost their last two games against Minnesota, last beating them in the 2017 NFC Championship game en route to a Super Bowl win.

Another notable storyline is the return of first round pick Jalen Reagor, who the Eagles traded to Minnesota prior to week one. Philadelphia infamously drafted Reagor one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota went on to draft Jefferson, who has developed into one of the league’s best receivers.