PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles return home to take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

The Eagles are 8-6 all-time against the Buffalo Bills, most recently downing the Bills 31-13 in 2019.

The Eagles (9-1)

Philadelphia holds the top spot in the NFC East with just one loss this season. The Eagles were the featured game for Monday Night Football this week where they edged out the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 in the Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Jalen Hurts has a 63.6% pass completion percentage with 2,497 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. Hurts has thrown nine interceptions. D’Andre Swift is the top rusher with 690 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries. A.J. Brown is commanding the receivers with 1,013 yards and six touchdowns off 68 receptions.

Reed Blankenship has a team-high 63 tackles and Haason Reddick owns the most Eagles’ sacks with 8.5.

The Eagles are averaging 377.8 yards per game with a third-down success rate of 48.18%. Philadelphia has held its opponents to a 65.4% pass completion percentage and a 43.18% success rate on third down.

The Bills (6-5)

The Bills are second in the AFC East and are coming off a dominating 32-6 victory over the New York Jets on Nov. 19.

Josh Allen has a 69.6% pass completion percentage with 2,875 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Allen has thrown 12 interceptions. James Cook leads the rushing game with 688 yards and one touchdown on 137 carries. Stefon Diggs is the top receiver with 895 yards and seven touchdowns off 77 receptions.

Terrel Bernard has a team-high 58 tackles and two interceptions and Leonard Floyd leads the Bills with 9.5 sacks.

So far this season the Bills are averaging 379.1 yards per game and have a 48.12% success rate on third down, similar to the Eagles. Buffalo has held its opponents to a 67.88% pass completion percentage and a 38.62% success rate on third down.

Here’s how to watch the Eagles against the Bills: