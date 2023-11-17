KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles are traveling to face the Kansas City Chiefs for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII on Monday.

Dating back to 1972, the Chiefs lead the series 6-4-0. Most recently Kansas City earned the Super Bowl Championship after topping the Eagles 38-35 on Feb. 12, 2023.

The Eagles (8-1)

The Eagles are the top team in the NFC East with just one loss this season and an undefeated 4-0 record at home. Their lone loss was to the Jets in Week 6.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has 15 touchdowns with 2347 yards this season and has thrown eight interceptions.

D’Andre Swift is the top rusher with 614 yards and A.J. Brown leads receivers with 1005 yards. On defense, Reed Blankenship is the tackle leader with 38 tackles and owns a team-high two interceptions. Haason Reddick has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks so far this season.

The Eagles escaped their last game with a one-touchdown win over the Washington Commanders on Oct. 29 when the Eagles downed the Commanders 38-31 at FedEx Field.

So far this season Philadelphia is averaging 376.78 yards per game and has a 50% success rate on third down. The Eagles have held their opposition to a 66.57% pass completion percentage and a 42.61% success rate on third down.

The Chiefs (7-2)

Like the Eagles, the Chiefs are first in their division in the AFC West.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 17 touchdowns with 2442 yards this season and has thrown eight interceptions.

Isiah Pacheco is the top rusher with 525 yards and Travis Kelce leads receivers with 597 yards. On defense, Drue Tranquill is the tackle leader with 56 tackles and George Karlaftis has the most sacks with 6.

Kansas City is coming off a bye week with its last matchup being a 21-14 win over Miami on Nov. 5.

So far this season the Chiefs are averaging 368.7 yards per game and have a 45.54% success rate on third down. Kansas City has held its opponents to a 60.69% pass completion percentage and a 36.52% success rate on this down.

