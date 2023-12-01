PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles are staying home to take on the San Francisco 49ers following their thrilling overtime win on Nov. 26 over the Buffalo Bills.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 20-15-1 against the Eagles. They last met on Jan. 1, 2023 with the Eagles topping the 49ers 31-7.

The Eagles (10-1)

The Eagles are currently the top team in the NFC East with one loss and are riding a five-game win streak. They are coming off a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Jalen Hurts is boasting a 58.1% completion percentage with 200 passing yards and three touchdowns.

D’Andre Swift leads the rushing game with 770 yards on 161 carries with four touchdowns. A.J. Brown is the top receiver with 1,050 yards on 73 receptions and seven touchdowns. Reed Blankenship has a team-high 74 tackles (53 solo).

The Eagles are averaging 28.2 points per game and holding their opposition to 22.4 points per game. Philadelphia has a 47.30% success rate on third down while their opponents have a 45.46% success rate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 49ers (8-3)

The 49ers are the top team in the NFC West. They are coming off a commanding 34-3 defeat of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brock Purdy owns a 70% completion percentage with 209 passing yards and one touchdown.

Christian McCaffrey has a team-high 939 yards on 193 carried with 11 touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk leads the receivers with 881 yards on 45 receptions and five touchdowns. Fred Warner has 95 tackles (60 solo) to lead San Francisco.

The 49ers are averaging 28.2 points per game just like the Eagles, but have held their opponents to lower-scoring than Philadelphia at 15.5 points per game. San Francisco owns a 44.44% success rate on third down to its opposition’s 39.8%.

Here’s how to watch the Eagles take on the 49ers: